Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will post $278.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.60 million and the highest is $279.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions posted sales of $568.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE ZWS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In related news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler purchased 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,187.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.