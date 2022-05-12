Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.12. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

ZEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

ZEN traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 71,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $153.43.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $5,171,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,969,972 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Zendesk by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,529,556,000 after buying an additional 4,743,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Zendesk by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,844,000 after buying an additional 505,630 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Zendesk by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,413,000 after buying an additional 316,453 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,918,000 after buying an additional 87,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,247,000 after buying an additional 78,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

