Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

NYSE YUM traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $110.19. 33,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.38. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $108.54 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

