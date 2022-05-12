Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Qualys also reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $112.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $150.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.41.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,898 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Qualys by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,404,000 after buying an additional 41,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,333,000 after buying an additional 31,977 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.