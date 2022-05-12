Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.98. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $855,335.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,436 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $459,505.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Power Integrations by 164.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $78.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.79. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

