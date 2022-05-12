Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Announce $2.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.85. Oxford Industries reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

OXM traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,447. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.51. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

