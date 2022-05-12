Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.88 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will report sales of $29.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $30.34 billion. Comcast posted sales of $28.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $122.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.75 billion to $124.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $124.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.07 billion to $129.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.75. 939,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,793,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55. Comcast has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

