Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s earnings. Arbor Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arbor Realty Trust.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABR shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE ABR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 38.20 and a quick ratio of 38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

