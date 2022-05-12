Zacks: Analysts Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Macerich reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 65.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 75,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -405.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. Macerich has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

