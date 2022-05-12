Zacks: Analysts Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Announce -$0.77 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.92). Roku posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 248.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.69.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,946 shares of company stock worth $24,968,874. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 2,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 43,198 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roku by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Astrantus Ltd raised its position in Roku by 10.7% in the first quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 23.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $78.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.35.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

