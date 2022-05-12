Zacks: Analysts Expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.87 Million

Brokerages expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) to post $32.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.78 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $26.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $123.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.96 million to $123.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $148.75 million, with estimates ranging from $147.81 million to $149.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. 155,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,644. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19.

In related news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $236,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $229,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,984 shares of company stock worth $1,334,452. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

