Zacks: Analysts Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.81. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $69.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.00. Match Group has a 1 year low of $67.87 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

