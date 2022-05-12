Zacks: Analysts Expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.16). Enthusiast Gaming reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,063. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $218.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

