Zacks: Analysts Expect Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

BRLT traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.22. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $585,569.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,899 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,025,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

