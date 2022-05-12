Zacks: Analysts Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings. BGSF reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGSF in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at $303,232.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in BGSF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1,624.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.71. 9,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,022. The stock has a market cap of $132.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. BGSF has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

About BGSF (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.