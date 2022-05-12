Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) to announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.91. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 454,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,846. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

