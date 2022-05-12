Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.91 and the lowest is $2.84. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings per share of $2.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Shares of PKG traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,905. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average is $144.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

