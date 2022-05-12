Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to Announce $3.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.46. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 471.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $11.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.55.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.17. 87,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,406. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after acquiring an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after purchasing an additional 602,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 465,078 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

