Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will report $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.28 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.