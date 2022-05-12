Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.87. eBay reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America reduced their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,842 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.9% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 123.3% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 7.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $46.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.