Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.32. Eastern Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 715,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,856. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

