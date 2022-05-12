Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.12. Cheniere Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CQP traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 216,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

