Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Post $0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.69. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $31.16. 650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,724. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

