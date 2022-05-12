Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Analysts expect Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco de Chile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Banco de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banco de Chile.

BCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of BCH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,547. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 107.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 18.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

