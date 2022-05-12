Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.63

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 325691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.
Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.
