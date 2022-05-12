Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,016,000 after buying an additional 94,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after buying an additional 255,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after buying an additional 1,761,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,183,000 after buying an additional 285,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after buying an additional 1,025,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

YUM opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.54 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

