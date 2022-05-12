Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,796.58% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

Shares of YTEN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Univest Sec began coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience (Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.