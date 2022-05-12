YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $50.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.35.

NYSE:YETI opened at $43.82 on Thursday. YETI has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of YETI by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,551,000 after buying an additional 132,276 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in YETI by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

