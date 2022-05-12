YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on YETI from $97.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.35.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after buying an additional 1,937,491 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in YETI by 1,550.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 983,453 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $60,545,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $59,059,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.