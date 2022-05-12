Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Down 98.2% in April

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the April 15th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.42.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

