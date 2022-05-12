yAxis Market Cap Hits $34,665.61 (YAXIS)

yAxis (YAXIS) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yAxis has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $34,665.61 and approximately $319.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.10 or 0.00564799 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,452.93 or 1.99961406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,946.33 or 0.06658197 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

