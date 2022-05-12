Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Y-mAbs Therapeutics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $366.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.48. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $39.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $31,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,790.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $523,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on YMAB. Guggenheim began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

