XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) PT Lowered to $78.00 at B. Riley

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

XPEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98. XPEL has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 2.03.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that XPEL will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $982,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $935,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,000 shares of company stock worth $10,370,030. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

