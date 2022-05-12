Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Trading Down 20.2%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 20.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.46. 693,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 647,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XBC. Eight Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$2.75 price target (up from C$2.40) on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.61 million and a PE ratio of -9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.27.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

