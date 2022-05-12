Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

WYNN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,402,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,858. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $136.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.37.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.41) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

