WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Lowered to C$170.00 at Scotiabank

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WSP. Raymond James set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$186.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$186.71.

TSE WSP traded down C$3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$131.50. 184,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,377. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$159.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$167.63. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$125.99 and a 1 year high of C$187.94.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.4299997 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

