Wownero Trading Down 26.6% This Week (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Wownero has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $15,819.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011772 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,723.83 or 1.00043906 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00576003 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars.

