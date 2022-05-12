World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA) Short Interest Update

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE WQGA remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,168. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

