World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.20

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 10047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,081,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

