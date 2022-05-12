Woodcoin (LOG) Price Tops $1.93 on Exchanges

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00006754 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and $138,843.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,615.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,940.75 or 0.06782090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000292 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00225340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.66 or 0.00736178 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00066495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00472285 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

