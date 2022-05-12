WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHSGet Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.55 and last traded at $85.85. 194,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 71,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,710,000 after purchasing an additional 105,410 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 241,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 34,405 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

