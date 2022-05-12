WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.55 and last traded at $85.85. 194,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 71,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,710,000 after purchasing an additional 105,410 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 241,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 34,405 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

