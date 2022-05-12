WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 71,902 shares.The stock last traded at $85.51 and had previously closed at $85.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 256,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

