WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHSGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 71,902 shares.The stock last traded at $85.51 and had previously closed at $85.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 256,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

