WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.90

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.90 and last traded at $60.90, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46.

Get WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $56,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.