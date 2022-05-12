Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.05%.

Shares of WTT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,393. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.10% of Wireless Telecom Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

