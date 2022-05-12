Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.15

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 97984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

WIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,524,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,518,000 after buying an additional 282,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wipro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,235,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,901,000 after buying an additional 213,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,694,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,338,000 after buying an additional 419,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after buying an additional 2,762,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wipro by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,830,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after buying an additional 2,974,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

