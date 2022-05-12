WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 8,095 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRO opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 35.01%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.