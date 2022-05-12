WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,954 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRAA stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.28.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,651,900.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,302,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,329,950. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRAA. StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

