WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 273 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Medifast worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,710,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of MED stock opened at $169.80 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.44 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.34 and a 200-day moving average of $194.97.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 46.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medifast (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.