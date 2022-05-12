WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.40 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Etsy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 96,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Etsy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $77.81 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $280.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.44.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

