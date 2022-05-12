WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.32 Million in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 292,423 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 442,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 416,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

Shares of IPGP opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.21. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

